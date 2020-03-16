Aberdeen man broke into woman’s flat and stole noodles and earrings

A man has been handed a curfew after breaking in to a woman’s flat and stealing noodles and earrings.

Stephen Thomson, 39, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing over the matter.

Fiscal Depute Anna Chisholm previously said the occupant of the ground floor flat had left the window open on the latch after cooking.

She later went to the kitchen and realised items including earrings and “two or three pots of noodles” were missing.

Ms Chisholm said the items were worth £30-40 in total. She added blood found on the curtains was matched to the accused.

Thomson, of Promenade Court, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to theft by housebreaking over the incident on August 11, as well as assault and robbery over a separate matter.

Defence agent Tony Burgess said the theft was “opportunistic” as the window had been open and Thomson had “smelled food”.

Sheriff Graeme Napier handed Thomson a six-month curfew and an 18-month drug treatement and testing order.