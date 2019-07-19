Aberdeen man breached sexual offences prevention order by deleting internet search history

A man has admitted breaching the terms of a sexual offences prevention order by deleting his internet search history.

Gregg Mann, 24, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted committing the offence between March 2 and October 4 last year at his address and elsewhere.

Depute fiscal Felicity Merson said police were granted a search warrant on October 5 and seized various items including Mann’s phone which was examined.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

After being examined it was found a total of 1,986 entries had been deleted from the internet search history.

Mann’s solicitor asked for sentence to be deferred and reserved mitigation for the next calling of the case.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Mann, of Hopecroft Road, Bucksburn, until next month for reports.