Aberdeen man breached bail conditions to visit injured dog

An Aberdeen man broke bail conditions so he could visit his injured dog, a court has heard.

Shaun Clark went to his former partner’s house in the Granite City on Saturday to see the pet which had recently been run over.

The 47-year-old’s trip to visit the sickly canine ended badly after he gave the police who called at the property on an unrelated matter a false name.

Clark appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted breaching bail conditions not to contact his former partner or enter her home and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Fiscal depute Janet Macdonald told the court Clark and his ex had been together for 20 years before separating.

She said: “At around 12.50 pm on Saturday police attended the locus.

“The complainer was there with another male. At around 1.20pm witness constables asked for his name and he said it was Steven Grant.

“There was a marker in relation to the accused and constables again asked for his details and he told them he was Steven Grant.”

Defence agent Ross McTaggart said Clark had been helping his former partner after the dog was knocked down.

He said: “What had happened was that their dog had been run over. He had been supporting her since then.

“She had invited him over. While he was there one of his daughter’s boyfriends caused the problem and that caught the attention of neighbours.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan said: “This is all rather quite silly really. Getting involved in these offences has been rather expensive for you.”

Clark, whose address was given in court papers as Caiesdykes Road, Aberdeen, was fined £650.