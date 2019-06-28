Aberdeen man branded ‘Neanderthal’ after dragging fiancee by hair and throwing bucket of dirty water over her

A man who dragged his partner along the ground by her hair has had his behaviour compared to that of “Neanderthal cave-dwellers”.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank tore into Wayne Reid after he admitted assaulting his fiancee by throwing mop bucket water containing bleach over her as well as dragging her.

The sheriff told the 42-year-old: “That’s the sort of behaviour you’d expect from Neanderthal cave-dwellers.”

He added: “I’m a sheriff that absolutely abhors violence and abuse in a relationship.

“I have no time for it whatsoever. I take a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to domestic abuse.”

Depute fiscal Lynzi Souter said the incident happened during the evening of June 5 at an address on Loirston Road.

She said: “The complainer and the accused were at the locus both consuming alcohol and an argument ensued between the pair.

“The argument became physical whereby the accused seized the complainer by the hair and dragged her outside.”

They then returned indoors where Reid “threw water from a mop bucket”.

Mrs Souter said: “It’s described as being dirty water and containing a small amount of bleach. This water covered her hair and clothing.”

The argument then returned to the garden where Reid again dragged her by her hair before a neighbour contacted police.

Reid, whose address was given in court papers as Loirston Road, Aberdeen, previously admitted the domestically aggravated assault.

Defence lawyer John Hardie said the couple had been together for four years and were engaged.

He said: “It’s clear that alcohol use is problematic for both of them.

“This incident was essentially the eruption of difficulties they had.

“He lost control of himself. It’s something he deeply regrets.”

Sheriff Cruickshank handed Reid 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to be supervised for two years with a requirement to complete the Caledonian programme, which addresses domestic abuse by working to reduce re-offending while offering integrated services to women and children.

The sentence was imposed as a direct alternative to custody.

He added: “What gives me grave concern is this is now the third time you’ve appeared in court for offences with domestic aggravations in relation to the same partner.

“I don’t know if you realise how close you came to prison today because your actions on this occasion were absolutely abhorrent.”