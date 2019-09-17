Aberdeen man bit policeman, tried to punch a second and attacked woman

An Aberdeen man has admitted biting a police officer’s hand.

Anthony Bateman, 25, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident on Union Street on March 1.

He pled guilty to four charges, including assaulting the male officer by biting him.

He also admitted assaulting a woman by grabbing her on the same date, also on Union Street, and assaulting a second officer by attempting to punch him in the face the following day at Kittybrewster custody suite.

And Bateman further admitted failing to appear at court on a previous occasion.

Defence solicitor Charlie Benzies said his client suffered from “mental health issues”.

He added: “He has little recollection of the events but it seems alcohol was a pretty major issue.”

Sheriff Ian Duguid deferred sentence on Bateman, whose address was given as Hardgate, Aberdeen, until next month for reports.