Aberdeen man becomes first person in city to be convicted in court for not wearing a face mask

by Danny McKay
23/01/2021, 12:00 pm Updated: 23/01/2021, 12:22 pm
© DCT MediaDavid Patterson
David Patterson

A man has appeared in court and admitted breaching Covid regulations by not wearing a mask – in what is understood to be the first conviction of its kind in Aberdeen.

David Patterson admitted breaching a requirement to wear a face-covering within Aberdeen Railway Station, in what the Crown Office confirmed was believed to be the first conviction in the city for not wearing a mask.

