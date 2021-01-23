Aberdeen man becomes first person in city to be convicted in court for not wearing a face mask

A man has appeared in court and admitted breaching Covid regulations by not wearing a mask – in what is understood to be the first conviction of its kind in Aberdeen.
David Patterson admitted breaching a requirement to wear a face-covering within Aberdeen Railway Station, in what the Crown Office confirmed was believed to be the first conviction in the city for not wearing a mask.
