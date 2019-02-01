Aberdeen man banned from road for more than three years after driving while disqualified

A man has been banned from the road for more than three years after driving while disqualified – because he was late for work.

Simon Arthurs, 26, appeared yesterday for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to driving while disqualified and without a licence on Pittodrie Street and a nearby road in Aberdeen on December 19.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said: “He was late for work and made the extremely poor decision to borrow his friend’s car to drive there.

“He arrived late in any event.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Sheriff Ian Wallace disqualified Arthurs, of Park Place, Aberdeen, from driving for 40 months.

He also ordered him to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work within nine months and handed him a six-month supervision order.