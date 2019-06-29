Aberdeen man banned from road after speeding through red light and crashing on Union Street

A motorcyclist who sped through a red light and crashed with a car on Union Street has been banned from the road.

Anton Reilly, 27, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to dangerous driving as well as failing to stop after an accident.

The incident happened on Crown Street and Union Street, Aberdeen, at 10.25pm on July 8, 2017.

Fiscal depute Callum Thomson told the court witnesses saw Reilly driving a blue motorbike on Windmill Brae, turning onto Crown Street.

He said: “The perception was the accused was driving at speed in an erratic manner. On approaching the junction, the accused failed to observe a traffic light and continued straight onto Union Street, crossing paths with a silver Honda, causing the accused to be knocked from the bike.”

He then ran from the scene despite efforts to restrain him by members of the public.

Defence agent David Sutherland said since the incident his client had settled down with a new partner which brought a “large amount of stability in his life”.

He also handed the sheriff a reference from Reilly’s employer.

Sheriff Andrew Miller disqualified Reilly, of Kerloch Place, Aberdeen, for 14 months and handed him 120 hours of unpaid work.