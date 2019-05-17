Aberdeen man banned for dangerous driving

A dangerous driver has been fined and banned.

Jose Abreu, 33, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to dangerous driving on the A948 road between Ellon and New Deer.

According to court documents, Abreu drove at “excessive speeds” for the conditions, failed to comply with solid white line road markings and repeatedly drove on the wrong side of the road.

The incident happened on September 2 2017.

He also previously admitted driving a car for which no test certificate had been issued.

Abreu, whose address was given as St Ninians Court, Aberdeen, was disqualified from driving for one year and ordered to a pay a fine totalling £500.