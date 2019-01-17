Aberdeen man banned after speeding at 84mph in 40 zone

A man has been fined and banned from the road after police clocked him driving at 84mph in a 40mph zone.

Craig Marnoch, 24, was caught by officers driving along West Tullos Road in Aberdeen at around 8.15pm on March 7.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police were carrying out speed checks and spotted Marnoch “clearly in excess” of the 40mph speed limit.

She said: “Police measured the speed as approximately 84mph.”

Officers in an unmarked car “gave chase” and Marnoch stopped the black Golf when police activated their siren and blue lights. Ms MacDonald added a number of lights on Marnoch’s vehicle were “defective”.

Marnoch, whose address was given in court papers as Laws Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to dangerous driving by driving at a “grossly excessive speed in close proximity to a residential area and pedestrian crossing”.

Defence agent David Sutherland said his client had suffered a recent bereavement and was speaking to his GP about medication for his mental state.

Mr Sutherland added: “Seeing the quiet, open road he simply accelerated which he shouldn’t have done.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace fined him £1,000 and banned him from driving for a year. He will be required to pass an extended driving test before he can regain his licence.