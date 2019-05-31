Aberdeen man banned after driving offence

A man has been banned from the road for nine months after admitting a driving offence.

Officers were searching for the orange Renault Clio and found it on Victoria Road, Aberdeen, at 11.18pm on December 9 last year, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Dennis Rodionos, 26, was in the driver’s seat, depute fiscal Felicity Merson told the court. She said “the keys were in the footwell” and “officers could smell alcohol”.

Rodionos had 64 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 20 milligrams.

He admitted being in charge of a vehicle while being unfit through alcohol.

Defence agent Stuart Murray said: “He has since moved house and is doing much better.”

Rodionos, whose address was given as Urquhart Road, Aberdeen, was also fined £375.