Aberdeen man banned after drink-drive crash

A drink-driver who crashed his car in Aberdeen has been banned from the road.

Ross Cordiner, 21, lost control of his vehicle on Dubford Road, Bridge of Don, on February 3.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “This offence occurred just after midnight and the police were concerned about the manner of his driving, with a loss of control and collision having occurred.”

Cordiner, of Newburgh Road, Bridge of Don, pled guilty to driving with 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said: “He received a phone call from a friend inviting him to attend a party. He thought little at that stage of what alcohol he’d already consumed.”

She added he was “genuinely remorseful”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace disqualified Cordiner from driving for 12 months and fined him £500.