Aberdeen man in court after pushing sister into bush

An Aberdeen man has escaped punishment after pushing his sister into a bush and throwing a plate at her.

Stephen Leslie, 44, previously pled guilty to two charges over incidents on October 11 last year at an address on Seafield Crescent in Aberdeen.

He admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by attending uninvited at his sister’s home, acting in an aggressive manner, refusing to leave, repeatedly shouting, attempting to gain entry to the property and entering the vestibule, throwing and damaging an ornament and then entering the property.

Leslie also admitted assaulting the woman by pushing her on the body whereby she fell into a bush, pushing and pinning her against a cupboard, throwing a plate at her, pushing her onto a sofa and striking her head with a pillow.

Leslie, of Mugiemoss Mews, Bucksburn, was not present in court for the sentencing, but Sheriff Morag McLaughlin admonished him, meaning the conviction remains on his record but he faces no further punishment.