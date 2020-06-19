Aberdeen man who sexually abused girl more than 16 years ago avoids jail

A man who sexually abused a young girl more than 16 years ago was spared a jail sentence today.

Taxi driver Lee Weir, 31, was a teenager when he committed the offence against the child at an address in Aberdeen.

Weir had admitted that on an occasion between February 17 in 2003 and February 16 in 2004 he used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards the girl.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Uist said the offence has caused serious problems for the victim and had a deep effect on her life.

The judge said: “Normally a plea of guilty to such an offence would without question result in a prison sentence.”

Lord Uist said it had initially been his intention to impose such a sentence, but having considered mitigation advanced on behalf of Weir he was satisfied that exceptionally a non-custodial disposal could be made.

The judge imposed a two-year community payback order on Weir with 300 hours unpaid work, a supervision order and a requirement to undertake an offender programme.

Weir, of Smithfield Road, in Aberdeen, had committed a sex act on the child.

Advocate depute Jane Farquharson QC said: “She did not disclose to anyone what had happened at the time.”

In later life she revealed to a relative that she had been abused as a child.

Weir also revealed to a woman that he had abused the girl and said he wanted to go to the police as he felt ashamed and embarrassed.

A member of the victim’s family contacted police last year and Weir was arrested the following day.

Defence counsel Edith Forrest said it was “an unusual case” and argued that Weir could be dealt with by a non-custodial sentence.

She said he had pled guilty and accepted responsibility for his actions.

She pointed to the age of Weir at the time and said he has not come to the attention of the authorities for any further sexual offending.

“He has become a responsible member of society. He has always been in employment,” she said.

Miss Forrest said that Weir felt “desperate sadness and regret” at how he had behaved towards the victim.

The court heard that Weir was assessed as posing a low risk of sexual offending.

He was placed on the sex offenders’ register for a period of five years.