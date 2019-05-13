Aberdeen man assaulted three strangers on night out

A man has been handed unpaid work after assaulting three strangers during a night out.

Bradley Strachan, 20, punched two men in Prohibition on Langstane Place, and then turned on a third man on Union Street.

Depute fiscal Gavin Letford told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Strachan had a “verbal disagreement” with two men on the dance floor at the nightspot around 1.20am.

He said: “The accused punched one man to the face once and followed that by punching the other man to the face once.

“Thereafter the accused punched the first man a further time to the face and was immediately ejected from the locus.”

Mr Letford said Strachan then walked down Union Street and “without provocation” punched a third man in the face repeatedly.

Two men were left with “burst” noses following the incident, while another was left with scars on his face.

Strachan, of Shapinsay Square, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to two assaults to injury and one assault to injury and permanent disfigurement on October 9.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said his client “apologises”.

Sheriff Andrew Miller ordered him to be supervised for nine months and carry out 160 hours unpaid work.