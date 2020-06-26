Aberdeen man assaulted partner and stole her house keys

A man has admitted assaulting his partner and stealing her house keys.

William Buchan, 45, was due to be sentenced yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident, which happened on July 13 last year on George Street in Aberdeen.

He previously admitted a charge of assault to injury and robbery, grabbing her handbag, causing her to stumble, pushing her to the body whereby she fell to the ground to her injury, and robbing her of her house keys.

The charge carried a domestic aggravation.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson said Buchan and the woman had been in an on-off relationship for two-and-a-half years, and had been out drinking before an “argument” broke out.

Defence agent David Sutherland said the parties were still together, but resided in separate homes.

He said his client had planned to stay at hers but following the argument went to collect his belongings and go back home.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan further deferred sentence on Buchan, of Brebner Terrace, Aberdeen, until next month to call alongside another matter.