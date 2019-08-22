Aberdeen man admonished after admitting to growing cannabis

An Aberdeen man who admitted growing cannabis to help him cope with migraines has escaped further punishment.

Stephen Amato, 48, previously pled guilty to producing the class B drug between July 19 and 22 2018 and sentence was deferred for a year for him to be of good behaviour.

And now Amato, of Provost Rust Drive, has been admonished over the offence, meaning although the conviction remains on his record, he will not face further punishment.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

During the last hearing, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the total weight of the drugs found was 235.5g with a potential street value of £1,500.

Defence agent Mike Monro previously said: “He accepts that he is a regular cannabis user. The taking of cannabis is to alleviate migraine headaches.

“It’s for his own use. There’s no suggestion at all that this is anything commercial.”