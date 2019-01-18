Aberdeen man admits trying to bite cop

An Aberdeen man has admitted attempting to bite a female police officer.

Ricky Henderson, 34, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident on March 4 2018.

Fiscal depute Callum Thomson said Henderson had been found in a city centre street with a cut to his head at 11.15pm on March 3 and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Once there he began kicking doors in a staff corridor and shouting at a nurse who believed he was “under the influence of alcohol”. He “continued to shout and swear”, saying he wanted “out”.

Mr Thomson said he also threw “personal insults” at security staff and police were called. They took him to Kittybrewster police station where he had to be restrained and “attempted to bite” one female officer on her arm.

He also attempted to kick another female officer.

Henderson, of Craigievar Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to two charges of assault as well as acting in a threatening or abusive manner at the hospital.

He previously pled guilty to repeatedly making offensive sexual remarks towards the female police officers. However, he withdrew the plea and pled not guilty, which was accepted by the Crown.

Sentence was deferred until next month.