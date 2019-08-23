Aberdeen man admits to being unfit to drive through drink or drugs after being spotted ‘falling out’ of car

A man has admitted being unfit to drive through drink or drugs after being spotted “falling out” of the car.

Members of the public called police after spotting Steven Still, 48, “falling out of the driver’s side” of the vehicle at around 10.15am on July 25 in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen.

Depute fiscal Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police on patrol heard the sound of “plastic dragging along the road” and spotted the vehicle which appeared to have “significant damage”.

When officers stopped him, they found Still was drowsy and slurring his speech.

Still, of Rosehill Avenue, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving while unfit through drink or drugs, as well as failing to provide a blood sample required to check the level of alcohol in his system and failing to stop after an accident.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client had taken what he thought was Xanax and recalled nothing of the events.

He said: “He suspects in hindsight it was something else.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier fined him £540 and banned him from driving for 16 months.