Aberdeen man admits threatening neighbour

A man has admitted making a series of threats to his neighbour.

Ronald Pirie started shouting at the woman shortly after police had been to visit him at the property on the city’s Marchburn Crescent on July 19 2019.

The 56-year-old admitted a single charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner although he was not present when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

Fiscal depute Anna Chisholm said: “The complainer is a neighbour residing next door to the accused.

“She resides at the locus with her partner.

“Police were called to the locus earlier in the day. Police attended, spoke to the accused and left.

“Later in the day the accused left his property and started shouting ‘I’ll get you for this’, ‘I’ll be coming for you later’ and ‘I’ll do your head in.’

“The police were in the vicinity and heard these comments and they came back and approached the accused. He was then cautioned and arrested.”

Defence agent Debbie Ginnifer said her client was suffering from mental health problems at the time.

She said: “He acts as a carer for his mother, who is 82.

“He appeared from custody on July 22 and he was going on about radio waves going through his brain.

“I had concerns about his mental health although he does appear to be coping better now and hasn’t come to the attention of the police again.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier deferred sentence until June next year for Pirie, of Walker Road, Aberdeen, to be of good behaviour.