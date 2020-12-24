Aberdeen man admits stealing two bikes in two days

An Aberdeen bike thief has admitted stealing bicycles on two consecutive days in Aberdeen.

James Hadden appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to a total of three charges.

The 21-year-old admitted stealing a bicycle from The Arches on South College Street in Aberdeen on June 6 last year.

And Hadden further admitted stealing another bike from Royal Cornhill Hospital on Cornhill Road in the city the following day on June 7.

He also pled guilty to a charge under the Misuse of Drugs Act, of being in possession of a quantity of cocaine on the same date at Gillespie Crescent, Aberdeen.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan deferred sentence on Hadden, whose address was given in court documents as Gillespie Crescent, Aberdeen, and ordered a social work report to be prepared.

He also ordered a restriction of liberty order assessment to see if curfew could be imposed.

Hadden was ordered to appear in person again to be sentenced in February.