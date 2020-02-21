Aberdeen man admits stealing £400 of alcohol from supermarket

An Aberdeen man has admitted stealing more than £400 of alcohol from a supermarket.

Dale Davidson, 33, stole drink with a total value of £410.25 from Asda in Portlethen on January 10.

Davidson, of Castleton Park in Aberdeen, also pled guilty to 12 other charges of shoplifting across the north-east dating back to October 2018.

As well as taking alcohol from various shops, he also stole speakers and toiletries.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

And on one occasion Davidson stole four pairs of hair straighteners.

Sheriff Raymond McMenamin deferred sentence to allow time for a criminal justice social work report to be prepared and remanded Davidson in custody.

He will be sentenced in March.