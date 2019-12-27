Aberdeen man admits stealing £321 of perfume from Debenhams

A thief has admitted stealing hundreds of pounds worth of perfume from an Aberdeen department store.

Robert Reid, 49, stole the fragrances from the Debenhams store on Union Street on April 23 this year.

Depute fiscal Anne MacDonald said £321 worth of perfume was taken from the outlet.

She added: “The accused was seen putting the items in a bag that was in his possession.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client had been struggling with addiction.

He said: “He has a history of substance abuse and mental health problems.

“Mr Reid hopes to draw a line under this matter.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace fined Reid, of Summerhill Road, Aberdeen, £320.