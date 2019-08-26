Aberdeen man admits spitting at police officers

A man has admitted spitting at police officers.

John McLaughlan appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident which happened on March 28 at the police station on Great Northern Road.

The 41-year-old pled guilty to three charges of assaulting officers.

He admitted spitting on an officer’s body, kicking another on the body, and repeatedly spitting at a third officer.

And McLaughlan, whose address was given in court papers as Lang Stracht, Aberdeen, also pled guilty to failing to appear at court on a previous occasion.

Defence solicitor Dylan Middleton told the court his client had “fallen back into substance misuse”.

Sheriff Ian Duguid ordered sentence to be deferred on McLaughlan while a criminal justice social work report is prepared.

McLaughlan had bail granted and was ordered to appear in court again to be sentenced next month.