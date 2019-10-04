Aberdeen man admits shouting and swearing at nail bar staff

A man has admitted shouting and swearing at nail bar staff and damaging a door.

Wayne Whyte appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the offence, which happened on October 26 last year.

The 39-year-old pled guilty to a charge of acting in a threatening or abusive manner over the incident.

He shouted and swore at two staff at the Venus Nail Bar at Aberdeen Market.

And he also slammed a door at the nail bar, leaving it damaged.

Defence solicitor Christopher Maitland, who was representing Whyte, asked the court to defer sentence on his client until later this month in order for the case to call alongside a separate matter.

Sheriff Ian Anderson agreed to put the case off until then.

The sheriff ordained Whyte, whose address was given in court papers as Balnagask Wynd in Aberdeen, and told him: “Sentence is going to be deferred to October 17 when you have other matters to deal with.

“You’ll have to make sure you’re at court.”

He ordained Whyte to appear at the next calling of the case.