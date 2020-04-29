Aberdeen man admits sexually abusing young girl more than 16 years ago

An Aberdeen man sexually abused a young girl when he was a teenager, a court heard today.

Lee Weir, 30, admitted indecent behaviour by committing a sex act on the child victim at a house in Aberdeen more than 16 years ago.

A judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You have pleaded guilty to a serious offence involving sexual abuse of a child.”

Lord Uist called for a background report on Weir, of Smithfield Road, in Aberdeen, ahead of sentencing later this year.

The judge told him: “Because of the present circumstances effecting the courts and everyone else I am going to adjourn this case for a longer period than normal to enable the social work department to provide a full report on you.”

Weir’s bail was continued and he now faces being sentenced in July at a sitting of the High Court in Aberdeen.

Weir admitted that on an occasion between February 17 in 2003 and February 16 in 2004 he used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards the girl.

Advocate depute Jane Farquharson QC told the court that the child victim had struggled to breathe during the incident.

The prosecutor said: “She did not disclose to anyone what had happened at the time.”

In later life she told her mother that she had been abused as a child.

Weir also revealed to a woman that he had abused the girl and said he wanted to go to the police as he felt ashamed and embarrassed.

A member of the victim’s family contacted the police in June last year with her consent and Weir was arrested the following day.

Defence counsel Edith Forrest said that Weir was a taxi driver but stopped working as a result of the case.

He was placed on the sex offenders’ register.