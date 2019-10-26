Aberdeen man admits setting fire to his flat deliberately – costing council £12,600 in damages

A man has admitted deliberately setting fire to his flat – costing Aberdeen council £12,600 in damages.

Neighbours were wakened by the sound of a fire alarm early on the morning of August 2 this year.

They could see smoke billowing from Jordan Gall’s property at Lintmill Terrace, Aberdeen, and called the fire brigade and police.

The 24-year-old was not in the locked premises, having left moments after setting two separate fires.

He appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday to plead guilty to a charge of wilful fireraising.

Depute fiscal Anna Chisholm told the court Gall had been staying in what was temporary council accommodation.

He was staying in a first floor flat at the time of the incident.

“At about 4.30am on August 2, a witness was asleep in a neighbouring property when she was awoken by the sound of a smoke alarm,” Ms Chisholm said.

“She went out into the street where she saw the smoke and she contacted the fire and rescue service and also the police.”

The court heard another witness saw fire coming out of Gall’s flat and noticed “all the windows were open”.

The witness directed police to Gall’s apartment and the blaze was extinguished within 20 to 25 minutes.

Fire crews entered to ensure no one was inside the property.

The court was told Gall had set alight an “unknown item”, with police concluding the blaze was “caused wilfully”.

Ms Chisolm added: “Aberdeen City Council said the fire caused extensive damage, worth about £12,600 or more.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier told him: “You will appreciate this is a very serious crime. I will put off making a decision to allow for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.”

Gall was remanded in custody and will appear for sentencing at a later date.