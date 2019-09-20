Aberdeen man admits punching victim in pub

A thug punched a man in a north-east pub before going on to assault police officers.

Brendan Allan, 21, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to assaulting a man at The Drouthy Laird on Blackhall Road, Inverurie, by punching him on the head to his injury.

The incident happened on May 31.

Allan, who was represented in court by defence solicitor Paul Barnett, also admitted resisting, obstructing or hindering police by struggling violently with police at the pub.

He further admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and repeatedly striking his head against a police vehicle and threatening officers at West High Street, Inverurie.

Allan also pled guilty to assaulting one officer by striking him on the body, and assaulting another officer during a car journey between Inverurie and Dyce by attempting to both headbutt him and bite him.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan deferred sentence on Allan, whose address was given in court papers as Mugiemoss Court, Bucksburn, until next month for reports.

Allan had his bail order continued in the meantime.