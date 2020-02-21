Aberdeen man admits punching partner and throwing her against wall

A man has admitted assaulting his partner by punching her on the head and throwing her against a wall.

Christopher Loveridge, 25, was not present yesterday when the case against him called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court but pled guilty to two charges through his solicitor Peter Keene.

Loveridge admitted assaulting the woman by punching her on the head, seizing hold of her and pushing and throwing her against a wall.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The incident happened on June 28 2018 at an address on Ashvale Place, Aberdeen.

Loveridge, of Cloverhill Crescent, Bridge of Don, also admitted resisting, obstructing or hindering police officers by struggling violently with them.

Sheriff Raymond McMenamin adjourned the case for a social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment to be prepared.

Loveridge will be sentenced next month.