Aberdeen man admits punching fellow drinker at city pub

A man left a fellow drinker with a perforated eardrum at an Aberdeen pub, a court has heard.

Edward O’ Neil was visiting the Kings Bar on King Street when he targeted his victim on February 16 last year.

The 26-year-old was not present when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and he pled guilty to the assault by letter.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court O’ Neil wanted to fight the other man before raising his fists.

She said: “At 10pm the accused and the complainer were within the locus. The accused challenged the complainer to a fight before punching him one on his left ear.

“It caused slight redness to the ear and the complainer later discovered he had a perforated eardrum.

“He declined medical assistance at the time.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier deferred sentence on O’ Neil of Seaton Road, Aberdeen for preparation of reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.