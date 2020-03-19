Aberdeen man admits punching another man, leaving him with a broken hip

A man has admitted punching another man on the head in Aberdeen city centre, leaving him with a fractured hip.

James Booth, 52, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to a charge of assault to severe injury.

He punched a man in the head on Market Street on March 31 last year.

Defence agent Chris Maitland told the court: “It’s a single punch and the severe injury is a broken hip.

“It’s very unfortunate the way he’s been injured.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan deferred sentence on Booth, of Sheddocksley Drive, Aberdeen, until April for reports.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter