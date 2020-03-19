Aberdeen man admits punching another man, leaving him with a broken hip

A man has admitted punching another man on the head in Aberdeen city centre, leaving him with a fractured hip.
James Booth, 52, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to a charge of assault to severe injury.
He punched a man in the head on Market Street on March 31 last year.
Defence agent Chris Maitland told the court: “It’s a single punch and the severe injury is a broken hip.
“It’s very unfortunate the way he’s been injured.”
Sheriff Graham Buchanan deferred sentence on Booth, of Sheddocksley Drive, Aberdeen, until April for reports.