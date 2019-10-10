Aberdeen man admits possession of cannabis

A man has admitted possession of cannabis.

John Forrest, 33, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted possession of the drug on Back Hilton Road in Aberdeen on Friday.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said police in the area at 11pm noted a strange smell coming from a vehicle, searched it and discovered 6.5g of cannabis under a seat.

The drug was valued at between £50 and £65.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said: “Mr Forrest has used cannabis for some time recreationally but also to assist with a number of medical problems he had.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey deferred sentence on Forrest, of Spey Road, Aberdeen, until April for him to be of good behaviour.