Aberdeen man admits possessing more than 150 indecent images of children

An Aberdeen man has admitted being in possession of more than 150 indecent images of children.

Jonathan Taylor, 33, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to two charges over the matter.

He admitted taking, permitting to be taken, or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children between January 16 2019 and October 9 2019.

And Taylor further admitted possession indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children between February 15 2019 and October 11 2019.

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson told the court police officers had executed a search warrant at Taylor’s address and recovered his computer, which was examined.

She said a total of 159 indecent image of children were found, most of which were category C, the least serious, however 12 of which were the most serious, category A.

Two videos were also discovered, falling into categories B and C.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan deferred sentence on Taylor, whose address was given as Earnsheugh Crescent, Cove, until October for reports.

Defence agent Mike Monro reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.