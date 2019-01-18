Aberdeen man admits possessing indecent images of girls

A man has admitted possessing indecent images of young girls.

Hashan Hettiarachchi, 30, pled guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent images of children between March 16 2016 and March 16 2018.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson said police received intelligence a device using an IP address registered by the accused had been used to view indecent images.

They executed a warrant at his address and seized a laptop containing three category A images and one category B of females aged eight.

Eight category C images – the least severe category in the sliding scale – were also found of females aged 8-12.

Sheriff Graeme Napier deferred sentence on Hettiarachchi, whose address was given in court as Holland Street, Aberdeen, until next month for reports.