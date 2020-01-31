Aberdeen man admits kicking another man unconscious on street

A sentencing hearing is to take place after a thug admitted kicking another man unconscious on an Aberdeen street.

Marcus Pearce, 24, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday and admitted kicking his victim to the head thereby rendering him unconscious on Langstane Place, Aberdeen, on December 30 2018.

Pearce, whose address was given in court papers as Polo Gardens, Bucksburn, was told he will be sentenced on February 26 after reports had been written.

His co-accused, Jordan Romain, 22, pled not guilty to the same charge, which was accepted by fiscal depute Jade Wong.

Romain, whose address was given in court papers as Concraig Gardens, Kingswells, admitted possessing cocaine at Bon Accord Terrace, Aberdeen, on December 30 2018.

The court heard he had 0.7grammes of cocaine worth £30. Romain was fined £225.