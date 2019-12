A man has admitted injuring a woman in a head-on collision while unfit to drive through drugs.

Derek Brown, 40, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to two charges over the incident which happened on September 7 on Ferryhill Road in the city.

He admitted dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

Sheriff Graeme Napier deferred sentence on Brown, of Charlotte Gardens, Aberdeen, until next month for reports and banned him from driving in the interim.

