Aberdeen man admits indecent images of children charge, and possessing extreme pornography involving animals

A man has admitted a charge relating to indecent pictures of children, as well as possessing extreme pornographic images involving humans and animals.

Daniel Santo was not personally present at Aberdeen Sheriff Court when the case called against him, but lodged pleas of guilty through his solicitor, Paul Barnett.

Santo, 31, admitted possessing extreme pornographic images depicting, in an explicit and realistic way, females engaged in sexual activity with animals.

The offence was committed between August 17 2011 and September 4 2020.

He also pled guilty to taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children between September 8 2015 and September 4 2020.

Sheriff Philip Mann deferred sentence on Santo, whose address was given in court papers as Hazlehead Road, Aberdeen, until April for reports.

He ordered a criminal justice social work report to be prepared, as well as a restriction of liberty order assessment.

The sheriff also made an order for Santo to attend in person at the next calling of the case.