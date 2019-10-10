Aberdeen man admits hitting partner in face

A man has admitted hitting his partner in the face.

Jan Mazurek, 60, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident, which happened on October 6 at his address at St Machar Court, Aberdeen.

He pled guilty to a domestically aggravated charge of assault by striking her on the face to her injury.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter said the woman was left with “reddening to her neck and face”.

Defence agent Shane Campbell said his client and his partner had both been drinking the night before the incident, which happened at 7am.

He said the pair had argued and “unfortunately during the course of that argument he reacted in the manner libelled”.

Sheriff Graeme Napier deferred sentence on Mazurek until later this month for reports to be prepared.