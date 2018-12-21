Aberdeen man admits headbutting woman

An Aberdeen man has admitted assaulting a woman by headbutting her.

William Ritchie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday over the matter.

The 43-year-old previously pled guilty to assaulting the woman on March 23 at an address on Menzies Road, Aberdeen, by headbutting her on the head.

He also admitted acting in an aggressive manner and making threats of violence.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Ritchie, of Menzies Road, Aberdeen, until June for him to be of good behaviour and to engage with social workers.

