A man has admitted driving while disqualified.

Ibrahim Al Neish, 24, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

He pled guilty to driving while disqualified on St Machar Road, Aberdeen, on Monday.

Al Neish, of Gaitside Drive, Aberdeen, also admitted driving without insurance.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey said: “This is his fourth road traffic offence in the last year. There’s some problem here I think.”

He deferred sentence until next month for reports.

