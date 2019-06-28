Aberdeen man admits driving dangerously after drinking alcohol

A man who admitted driving dangerously after drinking alcohol will learn his fate next month.

Paul Combe, 61, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after he previously pled guilty.

He was driving while more than five-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit.

He admitted dangerous driving on Whitestripes Avenue, Bridge of Don, on January 9 by driving while intoxicated, failing to keep his car under control, causing it to cross on to the wrong side of the road and collide with another car.

Combe further pled guilty to driving with 276 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood on the same date on the same road.

The legal limit is 50 milligrammes.

Sentence had previously been deferred on Combe, whose address was given in court papers as Buckie Road, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, for him to be present.

Sheriff Andrew Miller deferred the case again until next month for a background report. Combe’s solicitor Gail Goodfellow said: “Mr Combe unfortunately has a history of mental health issues and has suffered from depression and anxiety for the last two years which unfortunately has led to alcohol abuse, hence the commission of these offences.”