Aberdeen man admits cultivating cannabis

An Aberdeen man has admitted cultivating cannabis.

Police officers discovered three cannabis plants at Scott Urquhart’s home on Rosebank Place in Aberdeen when they attended and searched the premises in respect of an unrelated matter.

And the 47-year-old has now admitted his guilt in court over the offence, which happened on November 9 last year.

Fiscal depute Alison Reid told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “Police attended at the accused’s home address at 12.15pm in respect of a separate matter.

“Upon arrival they found the accused there. He allowed the officers to enter the property.

“The police had cause to search the property and within the bedroom found a large fabric tent similar in size to a double wardrobe.

“There they saw a cultivation of cannabis consisting of three partly matured cannabis plants and other growing equipment.

“The accused was taken into police custody where he was interviewed and admitted ownership of the cultivation.”

Mrs Reid told the court the cannabis valuation had a “wide range”, dependent on whether they grow to maturity or not, of between £600 and £2,430 altogether.

Urquhart, of Rosebank Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of cultivating a plant with the genus cannabis.

Defence agent John Hardie said: “There was no evidence whatsoever of any selling on or intention to sell on the crop.”

He added: “He also has some health problems and accepts he used cannabis to self-medicate. His growing of the plants was entirely for his own use.”

Sheriff Robert McDonald deferred sentence on Urquhart for six months for him to be of good behaviour.