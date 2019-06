A man has admitted possessing a baton at a police station.

Euan Kirkwood, 34, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and entered a guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon.

The offence took place on Monday at Kittybrewster Police Office.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey deferred sentence on Kirkwood, of Balnagask Crescent, Aberdeen, until July for reports.

