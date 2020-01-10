Aberdeen man admits careless driving charge after crash

A man has been fined after admitting careless driving following a crash in Aberdeen.

Martin Burke, 53, pled guilty to a charge of careless driving at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident on Fountainhall Road on April 11.

He failed to observe a give way sign and collided with another vehicle, leaving them both with “extensive damage”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Fiscal depute Christy Ward said Burke had been driving a grey Lexus when the collision happened with a Volkswagen, which had a young child in the rear.

Defence agent Peter Shepherd said his client was on the way to work at the time of the crash at 8.26am.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined Burke, of Desswood Place, Aberdeen, £270 and gave him three penalty points.