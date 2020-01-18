Aberdeen man admits breaking into woman’s flat and stealing earings and noodles

A man has admitted breaking into a woman’s flat – and stealing earrings and noodles.

Stephen Thomson, 38, climbed through an open kitchen window at the flat at Inverdon Court, Aberdeen – but was caught after injuring himself and leaving blood on the curtains.

Fiscal Depute Anna Chisholm told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the occupant of the ground floor flat had left the window open on the latch after cooking.

At 2am she was watching TV in the living room when she heard a “clicking sound” but didn’t think anything of it.

She later went to the kitchen and found items on the floor but thought her children had been there until she realised items including earrings and “two or three pots of noodles” were missing.

Ms Chisholm said the items were worth £30-40 in total. She added blood found on the curtains was matched to the accused.

Thomson, of Promenade Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to theft by housebreaking over the incident on August 11.

Defence agent Tony Burgess said his client had been taking cocaine daily but was free from all substances since the beginning of January.

Sheriff Graeme Napier continued the case to allow time for a drug treatment and testing order assessment to be carried out.