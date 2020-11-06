Aberdeen man admits brandishing meat cleaver

An Aberdeen man has admitted brandishing a meat cleaver at another male.

Alan Docherty was not personally present when the case called against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but pled guilty through defence solicitor Ian Woodward-Nutt who appeared on his behalf.

The 42-year-old admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner towards another man and brandishing a meat cleaver at him.

The incident took place at an address on Park Road in Aberdeen on March 8 earlier this year.

Sheriff William Summers deferred sentence on Docherty, whose address was given in court documents as Park Road, Aberdeen, until next month.

The sheriff ordered the preparation or a criminal justice social work report for the sentencing hearing, and also ordered Docherty to be personally present.

Mr Woodward-Nutt reserved mitigation for the sentencing hearing.