A man has been handed a supervision order after admitting being concerned in the supply of cannabis resin.

Craig McLaren, 32, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to the offence which happened on December 19 last year on Marchburn Road in the city and elsewhere.

Sheriff Graeme Napier ordered McLaren, of Berrywell Gardens, Dyce, to be supervised for a year and gave him a curfew for seven months.

