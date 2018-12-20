Aberdeen man admits attempting to bite and kick cops

An Aberdeen man has admitted assaulting two police officers.

Ricky Henderson was not personally present when the case called yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The 34-year-old submitted a letter pleading guilty to four charges from March 4.

He admitted shouting and swearing at staff members at the accident and emergency department at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, behaving in an aggressive manner and failing to stop when asked to.

Henderson also pled guilty to repeatedly making offensive sexual remarks towards two female police officers.

He further admitted assaulting them both by struggling violently, attempting to kick and bite one and attempting to kick the other.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Henderson, of Craigievar Crescent, Aberdeen, until next month.

