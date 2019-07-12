Aberdeen man admits attacking victim on bus

A man has admitted carrying out an attack on an Aberdeen bus.

Martin Dorrans, 39, “lunged” at Paul Robertson as they were both travelling on a bus in Aberdeen at around 9.15am on October 23 last year, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard on Wednesday.

Fiscal depute Lynne McVicar said the accused was travelling with a woman who said something to him about Mr Robertson, who is a former partner of Dorrans’ current partner.

“After those words were spoken, the accused approached the complainer and lunged at him,” said Ms McVicar.

She added: “He began punching the complainer in the head with a closed fist.

“The complainer was left with a swollen right eye.”

He did not require assistance from paramedics.

Dorrans, whose address was given in court as Pennan Road, Aberdeen, admitted one count of assault. Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentencing until August 14 for reports.