Aberdeen man admits acting aggressively towards police after calling 999 to report his phone stolen

An Aberdeen man called 999 to report his phone stolen – then acted aggressively to officers when they turned up at his house.

Jamie Gent, 31, was on Castle Street, Aberdeen, at 4.55am on July 30 this year, when he called police to report that someone had swiped his mobile phone, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday.

When officers attended, Gent went over to them and adopted a fighting stance, Sheriff Ian Wallace was told.

Gent, whose address was given in court as Fairhurst Drive, Hawick, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards the officers by shouting, swearing, gesturing, acting aggressively towards them and uttering offensive remarks.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence agent Stuart Murray said: “On the night in question, my client had been drinking alcohol to excess.

“It is fair to say that alcohol does not agree with him and very few positive things happen to him when he drinks to excess.

“My client struggles with the fact that he has epilepsy.

“He used to be in full-time employment but that is no longer the case because of the condition.

“He would like to apologise through me to the police.

“He has little recollection of what happened but regrets his actions.”

Sheriff Wallace said: “This was awful behaviour towards police officers who you had called to assist you.”

Gent was fined £220.